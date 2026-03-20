EU vows to deliver €90bn Ukraine loan despite Hungarian blockade

HQ

Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union will find a way to deliver the €90 billion loan to Ukraine despite opposition from Viktor Orbán, who has blocked the package.

Speaking after a summit in Brussels, von der Leyen insisted the funding would go ahead "one way or the other," even as EU leaders failed to persuade Budapest to lift its veto. The loan is seen as crucial for Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

Von der Leyen // Shutterstock

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled. The Kremlin described talks involving Washington, Moscow and Kyiv as being on a "situational pause," though Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian and US negotiators are set to meet this weekend to revive discussions.

On the ground, the humanitarian toll continues to mount. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it is facilitating the exchange of around 1,000 bodies each month between the warring sides, with thousands still unidentified.