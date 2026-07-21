EU tries to make it easier to cancel subscriptions

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Canceling digital subscriptions isn't always easy; the option is often well-hidden and sometimes can't even be done through apps, instead requiring a computer or a phone call. The EU now wants to change this with the proposed Digital Fairness Act, which is expected to be introduced later this year.

Tekniksajten reports that "97 percent of the most-used websites and apps in the EU used at least one manipulative design technique" to keep you from canceling your subscription as you intended. This, of course, costs EU citizens many billions every year.

Signing up for subscriptions, on the other hand, is much easier, and sometimes so simple that you can do it by accident. If the proposal passes, it should be just as easy to cancel a subscription as it is to sign up for one.