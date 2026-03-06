EU to ban meat-style names for vegan products

HQ

The European Union has agreed to ban dozens of meat-related terms from vegetarian and vegan food products as part of a broader effort to support livestock farmers. Lawmakers decided that plant-based foods will no longer be allowed to use 31 names commonly associated with meat.

Terms such as "steak," "bacon," "ribs," and "chicken" will be restricted under the new rules. However, negotiators decided to keep some widely used labels, meaning products like "veggie burgers" and "meat-free sausages" will still be allowed.

What do you think about this measure?