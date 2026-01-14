EU to allocate funds for Ukraine: 30 billion euros for budget and 60 billion for military

HQ

The European Union plans to divide its newly approved 90 billion euro support package for Ukraine between economic stability and military needs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

About 30 billion euros will go toward supporting Ukraine's state budget, while the remaining 60 billion euros will be used to strengthen its military capabilities.

"This is a next step in building a stronger and more stable Ukraine," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels as she outlined the plan. She said most of the military funding would be spent on equipment sourced from EU and EFTA countries, reinforcing both Ukraine's defence and Europe's own defence industry.