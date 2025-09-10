EU suspects Russian drone violation of Poland was intentional

HQ

The Russian drone violation of Poland is today's top news. Now, the European Union has condemned what it calls the most serious breach of European airspace by Russia since the war began, with officials suggesting the incursion was intentional rather than accidental. This was said by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. Of course, if you want to check her exact words, you can do so through the post below or via the following link. Go!