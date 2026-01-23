EU sends emergency generators to Ukraine

HQ

The European Union is sending hundreds of emergency generators to Ukraine after Russian attacks left around one million people without electricity and heating, EU officials said on Friday. France also plans to coordinate international support as temperatures plunge well below freezing.

Russian missile and drone strikes have intensified in recent weeks, hitting Ukraine's energy grid during a severe cold snap. Engineers have been working around the clock in dangerous conditions, with temperatures falling to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Kyiv with lights off // Shutterstock

The European Commission said it will deliver 447 generators worth 3.7 million euros to help restore power to hospitals, shelters and other critical services. The equipment will be drawn from EU reserves in Poland and distributed with the help of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are designed to break Ukrainian spirit," EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib said. Ukraine has declared an energy emergency following the winter strikes.

France is set to hold a call later on Friday with G7 countries, as well as Nordic and Baltic partners, to coordinate further aid. Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot said France would provide the equivalent of 13 megawatts of electricity and around 100 generators, adding that other countries are expected to pledge additional support.