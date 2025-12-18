EU sanctions 41 more vessels in Russia's shadow fleet

HQ

On Thursday, the European Union imposed sanctions on 41 additional vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet, bringing the total number of designated ships to nearly 600, the EU Council said.

The sanctioned vessels are barred from entering EU ports and are prohibited from accessing a wide range of maritime services, including insurance, financing and technical assistance.

The shadow fleet consists of ships operating outside Western maritime oversight and is widely used by Moscow to continue exporting oil despite sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has relied heavily on these vessels to ship millions of barrels of crude to buyers such as India and China, often at discounted prices.

EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia

The move forms part of the EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia. Despite the sweeping measures, European officials acknowledge that Moscow has adapted to many restrictions and continues to generate significant oil revenues. Earlier this week, the EU also sanctioned oil traders Murtaza Lakhani and Etibar Eyyub, accusing them of helping Russia bypass Western curbs on crude exports that fund its war in Ukraine.