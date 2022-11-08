Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EU rules could put an end to 8K TVs

New energy regulations are the cause.

The 8K Association has today warned that new EU rules coming into force next year, aimed at controlling the power consumption of products, could put an end to 8K resolution TVs. The new changes would mean that no 8K TV at all will be able to meet the high power consumption requirements and therefore will not be allowed to be sold in the EU. This is reported by FlatpanelsHD, which has also listed what various TVs on the market would be rated as under the new EU rules. You can also check out this video from the 8K Association, which explains the situation in detail.

Are you planning to get an 8K TV or do you already own one?

