EU rules could put an end to 8K TVs

The 8K Association has today warned that new EU rules coming into force next year, aimed at controlling the power consumption of products, could put an end to 8K resolution TVs. The new changes would mean that no 8K TV at all will be able to meet the high power consumption requirements and therefore will not be allowed to be sold in the EU. This is reported by FlatpanelsHD, which has also listed what various TVs on the market would be rated as under the new EU rules. You can also check out this video from the 8K Association, which explains the situation in detail.

