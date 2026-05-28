EU rejects Russian attempt to suggest European negotiator in Ukraine talks

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Speculation about upcoming strategic talks between Russia and Ukraine through a European mediator continues to mount, but now we know that Russia will not get to either choose or influence the selection of this mediator.

As Reuters confirm, foreign ministers of EU nations gathered on Cyprus recently, and confirmed that Russia will not get to suggest the choice of a EU representative at these talks.

Earlier this month, Russia president Vladimir Putin suggested that former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, one who's described Putin as a "personal friend", should lead the upcoming talks, but this has been rejected

"I find that it's a trap that Russia wants us ​to walk into, that we discuss who talks to them, and they're already picking who is suitable or who is ⁠not. Let's not walk into that trap. Negotiation is always a team effort. That's why the substance is much more important than who," says European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

It was also stated, that the EU nations will decide a unified path forward before talks can begin, including choosing a representative.