EU Regulators Sends Survey to Developers Regarding Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal

The European Commission has reportedly sent out a survey to multiple gaming developers and publishers regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The questionnaire is said to be 91-pages long and was sent out last month.

A recent report by Reuters dives into the matter, showing that the European Commission is concerned with what sort of exclusivity strategies Microsoft could use should its acquisition go through. This includes things like degrading the quality of Activision Blizzard games on competing consoles and raising the price of titles on those consoles.

The survey also focuses specifically on Call of Duty, a big talking point around this acquisition. The EC asks whether the shooter series is considered the most important video game franchise for distributors, and what the main alternatives are.

This survey shows there are still some doubts about Microsoft's deal, despite the gaming titan consistently trying to calm fears around exclusivity, even offering a ten-year contract to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles.