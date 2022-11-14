EU regulator accused of having a PlayStation bias

HQ

Microsoft announced their intent to buy Activision Blizzard back in January, which is the by far biggest take-over in the world of video games we've ever seen. The sheer magnitude of this deal made it clear from the outset that it would take a long time to complete, as approval was needed from several key markets.

One of them is the European Commission, which is currently looking into the matter to find out the potential consequences, and their final decision may not come until 23 March. Now the Commission has come under heavy criticism on social media after one of its members, Ricardo Cardoso, made a statement on Twitter that could be interpreted as him having his own motives for blocking Microsoft.

More specifically, Cardoso writes that they are working to "ensure that you will still be able to play Call of Duty on other consoles (including my Playstation)".

Several notables have condemned the statement, including IGN senior editor Ryan McCaffrey, who writes: "I'm not sure it gets any clearer than the Head of Xbox's public statement on this matter from less than 2 weeks ago. It'll still be on 'your' PlayStation, don't worry."

Windows Central editor Jez Corden, for his part, comments, "What are you doing about all the exclusives Sony, as market leader, has kept from Xbox, PC, and Nintendo gamers? Nothing? Oh okay."

The Verge editor Tom Warren writes: "Microsoft has been super clear about Call of Duty on PlayStation, but the European Commission continues to voice concerns. Apparently those concerns also relate to "my PlayStation" in some cases,"

What do you think? Is it okay for a member of the European Commission to work to get games for "his Playstation" (as he puts it), or is it questionable judgment and a sign of bias on the part of the Commission?