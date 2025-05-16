EU plans new sanctions to tighten grip on Russia

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The European Union is preparing a fresh package of sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
The new measures are expected to target Russian energy infrastructure, including Nord Stream pipelines, expand restrictions on the shadow fleet, and lower the oil price cap. Despite previous sanction rounds, achieving consensus within the EU remains challenging.