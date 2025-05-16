English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

EU plans new sanctions to tighten grip on Russia

The EU has already adopted 17 sanction packages.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The European Union is preparing a fresh package of sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The new measures are expected to target Russian energy infrastructure, including Nord Stream pipelines, expand restrictions on the shadow fleet, and lower the oil price cap. Despite previous sanction rounds, achieving consensus within the EU remains challenging.

EU plans new sanctions to tighten grip on Russia
EU Council President Antonio COSTA and EU Commission President Ursula von der LEYEN receives the Prime Minister of Canada Justin TRUDEAU in Brussels, Belgium on Feb. 12, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineEuropean Union


Loading next content