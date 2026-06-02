EU Parliament committee votes to enact key part of US trade deal

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The European Parliament's International Trade Committee has voted to remove EU import tariffs on a range of US products, as reported by Reuters and YLE.

The result of the vote was 31 to six to enact key part of US trade deal. This is a step towards implementing a trade deal with the US agreed last year and is aimed at preventing a transatlantic trade war.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the full EU Parliament in mid-June. However, the committee's support for the tariff reduction is a clear sign of how that crucial vote will go.

EU progress on the deal should at least bring ​some calm to the ​world's largest trading relationship.