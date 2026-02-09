EU orders TikTok to change its addictive design

HQ

We all know our phones are addicting little things these days, and it's largely thanks to the ever-increasing brain zapping social media gives us. With constant dopamine hits given from scrolling through endless Reels or TikToks, it's hard to put down our small screen to focus on the big one at times. This is something the European Commission is hoping to change.

In new findings caught by the BBC, the Commission critiqued TikTok's addictive nature, especially in its autoplay feature, which could potentially harm the wellbeing of users, including children. A TikTok spokesperson responded to these claims, calling them a "categorically false and entirely meritless depiction of our platform."

The EU has said that TikTok should change its addictive design, or it'll end up facing heavy fines after finding that the video platform broke its online safety regulations. Some of the suggested changes include mandatory screen time breaks and changing the algorithms for users. Stopping the infinite scroll feature is another way in which TikTok could make itself less addicting.

Do you think TikTok needs to change its strategy?

