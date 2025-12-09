EU on Trump's criticism of Musk fine: Criticism should be aimed elsewhere... "Russia perhaps"

HQ

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas pushed back against Donald Trump's criticism of civil liberties in Europe, saying such scrutiny should be directed at "Russia perhaps."

Speaking to a European Parliament committee on Tuesday, Kallas called the EU "the very essence of freedom" and highlighted its commitment to democracy, free media, and political opposition.

Her comments came after United States officials, including President Donald Trump, criticized the EU over a €120 million fine imposed on Elon Musk's social media platform X for breaching transparency rules.

Kallas suggested the American criticism appeared intended as a provocation. "Criticism regarding the liberties here should be aimed in a different direction."

"Russia perhaps, where dissent is banned, where free media is banned, where political opposition is banned," she said, noting that platforms like X are blocked in Russia.

Despite the tensions, Kallas reiterated that the United States remains Europe's biggest ally, emphasizing the EU's commitment to upholding democratic standards and defending its regulatory framework while maintaining transatlantic cooperation.

