EU marks Bucha anniversary, returning focus to Ukraine

HQ

A delegation of European ministers has arrived in Bucha to mark four years since the town's liberation and the massacre that became one of the defining symbols of Russia's invasion.

Led by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the visit comes as attention briefly shifts back to Ukraine amid the wider fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kallas said Bucha "symbolises the cruelty of Russia's war" and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha echoed that message, calling for a special tribunal to prosecute war crimes and comparing the need for justice to the post-World War II trials.

The ministers are expected to discuss further support for Ukraine and efforts to establish legal mechanisms to address alleged war crimes, though divisions within the EU persist. Hungary continues to block key measures, including additional sanctions on Russia and a major financial package.