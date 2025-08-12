EU leaders strongly think that Ukraine itself should decide about its future

HQ

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are having a meeting in Alaska on Friday, so EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want to talk to Trump before it happens. According to Reuters, Europe and Ukraine have a fear that peace terms are agreed without Europe and Ukraine.

A statement was issued, which included the leaders of all EU countries (except Hungary).

"Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."

Lately Trump had been hardening his stance towards Russia. He has agreed to send more U.S. weapons to Ukraine, and also threatening trade tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.

Trump is meeting Putin on U.S. soil, and that creates fear that Trump might put U.S. interests above European or Ukrainian interests.