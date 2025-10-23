Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

EU leaders rally behind Zelensky at Brussels summit

European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine as they debate the use of frozen Russian assets and new sanctions on Moscow.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

European leaders gather today in Brussels to reaffirm their backing for Volodymyr Zelensky after a turbulent week marked by shifting diplomatic signals between Washington and Moscow. The summit is expected to focus on a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance a large loan for Kyiv, while leaders will also agree on a fresh package of sanctions targeting Russian energy and trade. Behind the scenes, discussions continue over how much control Ukraine should have over the funds and how to balance European and United States interests in military aid. The move underscores Europe's intent to maintain a united front as uncertainty grows around United States policy toward Russia. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

EU leaders rally behind Zelensky at Brussels summit
Brussels, Belgium - March 2025 - European flags at the European Council in Brussels // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineBelgium


Loading next content