EU leaders rally behind Zelensky at Brussels summit European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine as they debate the use of frozen Russian assets and new sanctions on Moscow.

HQ European leaders gather today in Brussels to reaffirm their backing for Volodymyr Zelensky after a turbulent week marked by shifting diplomatic signals between Washington and Moscow. The summit is expected to focus on a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance a large loan for Kyiv, while leaders will also agree on a fresh package of sanctions targeting Russian energy and trade. Behind the scenes, discussions continue over how much control Ukraine should have over the funds and how to balance European and United States interests in military aid. The move underscores Europe's intent to maintain a united front as uncertainty grows around United States policy toward Russia. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Brussels, Belgium - March 2025 - European flags at the European Council in Brussels // Shutterstock