EU leaders rally behind "drone wall" plan

European Union leaders meeting in Copenhagen have endorsed a proposal to create the so-called "drone wall" aimed at countering incursions from Russia's unmanned aircraft. The move comes after a series of airspace violations rattled a list of countries in Europe, raising new doubts about Europe's defensive readiness. While Brussels has yet to present a detailed blueprint, the concept would link sensors and anti-drone weapons across the continent, with priority on its eastern frontier. The summit also debated the use of frozen Russian assets to fund a major loan for Kyiv, a plan welcomed by some capitals but resisted by others.