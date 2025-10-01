EU leaders meet in Copenhagen to discuss "drone wall" The summit explores new defence measures and financial support for Ukraine.

HQ Drone sightings have dominated the headlines in recent days. Today, European Union leaders are meeting in Copenhagen to discuss a proposed "drone wall" aimed at strengthening the continent's defences following the recent airspace violations. The gathering will also debate using frozen Russian assets to provide a substantial financial boost to Ukraine as military aid from other allies tapers. Several countries, including France, Germany and Norway, have already committed troops and anti-drone systems to protect the summit, with officials describing the recent incidents as a wake-up call for Europe to enhance both defensive capabilities and support for Ukraine. Copenhagen // Shutterstock