EU leaders back move toward "Buy European" strategy

Leaders of the 27-member European Union have agreed to advance a "Buy European" policy aimed at protecting key strategic industries, following a summit in eastern Belgium focused on restoring the bloc's competitiveness. Speaking after the meeting, European Council president António Costa said there was broad agreement on reinforcing sectors such as defence, space, clean technology, artificial intelligence and payment systems. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen promised an action plan by March to strengthen the single market, cut red tape and support emerging industries.

The summit, held at Alden Biesen castle, reflected mounting concern that Europe is falling behind the US and China amid high energy costs, global trade tensions and heavily subsidised Chinese exports. Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever warned of an "existential crisis" marked by factory closures and declining investment. French president Emmanuel Macron argued that European preference in public contracts was essential in sectors such as clean tech, steel and defence, describing it as a defensive response to unfair competition.

However, divisions remain. German chancellor Friedrich Merz has favoured a broader "Made with Europe" approach that maintains openness to trade partners, while Irish prime minister Michéal Martin cautioned against undermining the EU's commitment to free trade. Former Italian prime ministers Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta, who addressed the leaders, have both urged deeper economic integration to prevent Europe from falling further behind in an increasingly fragmented global economy...