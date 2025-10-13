EU launches digital entry/exit system to strengthen border security

HQ

We just got the news that European Union countries have started introducing a new digital system to register non-EU visitors at external borders. The Entry/Exit System replaces traditional passport stamps with electronic records, requiring travelers to submit personal information and biometric data on first arrival. The rollout, scheduled over several months, is designed to detect overstayers, combat identity fraud, and tighten migration controls amid political pressure. Travelers can expect faster subsequent checks using facial recognition, while authorities across member states adapt to the new process. What do you think about this?