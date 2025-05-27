EU launches €150 billion arms fund amid security concerns

Dansk
The latest news on the European Union. We now know that the EU ministers have formally approved on Tuesday a €150 billion fund called Security Action for Europe (SAFE), intended to finance joint defense projects through EU-backed loans.
The initiative reflects growing anxiety over a potential Russian threat and uncertainty about future US military support. With a strong "buy European" clause, the scheme also seeks to reinforce the continent's defense industry. Check out the official press release here.