EU introduces requirements for clearer pricing of virtual currencies

HQ

The EU Consumer Protection Network has issued new guidelines on the handling of virtual currencies in games, which will require a clearer transparency to protect consumers.

These guidelines require that games offering the purchase of virtual currencies with real money also display the actual price. Whether it's in pounds, euro, krona or another currency. The initiative follows a review of the game Star Stable Online, which found that the game encourages children to make purchases with real money.

Organisations such as the Swedish Consumers' Association argue that many popular games, such as Roblox, Fortnite and FIFA, do not meet these new requirements and may need to change their business models. The European Commission plans to hold workshops with gaming companies to discuss the implementation of these guidelines.

Does this mean an end to the digital fake money scam? Let's sincerely hope so.