EU has failed to unlock the €90bn Ukraine loan this Thursday: Orbán maintains his veto in Brussels

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European Union leaders failed to secure a breakthrough on the €90 billion financial package for Ukraine, as Hungary continues to block the initiative ahead of its upcoming elections.

At the latest European Council meeting, only 25 member states endorsed conclusions supporting Kyiv, with Viktor Orbán maintaining his veto, joined by Slovakia. The deadlock also extends to the EU's next sanctions package against Russia, which remains stalled despite calls for swift adoption.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration over the lack of progress, warning that the delayed funding is critical for Ukraine's security and survival. He also raised concerns about stalled accession talks and the absence of a clear timeline for EU membership.

Viktor Orbán // Shutterstock

The dispute is closely tied to the Druzhba oil pipeline (and election leverage for Orbán), with Hungary demanding restored energy flows before lifting its opposition. EU officials have proposed covering repair costs, but no agreement has been reached.

The stalemate also comes as broader geopolitical tensions (notably, of course, the Middle East conflict) shift attention and economic pressure across Europe, complicating efforts to maintain unified support for Ukraine.