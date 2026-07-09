EU forces airlines to be more transparent about ticket prices, and Ryanair is furious

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The European Parliament is moving forward with plans to make it harder for low-cost airlines to market tickets that exclude standard carry-on luggage. While such tickets will still be available, Euronews reports that the first option displayed must be a ticket that includes one piece of carry-on luggage.

You can then remove the bag if you don't need one to get the lower price (or add extra amenities if you're willing to pay more). In addition, the new rules also mean that all passengers will be allowed to bring one bag measuring 40 x 30 x 15 centimetres free of charge, that passengers will receive compensation of between 300 and 600 euros for delays of at least three hours, and that it will no longer cost anything to correct misspelled names on tickets.

Furthermore, there are rules stipulating that children must be allowed to sit with a guardian and that airlines may not cancel return flights even if the outbound flight was missed (it is possible to still travel out on a later flight, but often the right to your booked return flight is then forfeited).

Travel Weekly reports, however, that far from everyone is happy about this, and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has already voiced his complaints loudly.