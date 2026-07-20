EU fines Google for stifling competition and imposes hefty fines

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For eight years, Google has been in a dispute with the EU over pre-installed search engines and web browsers on Android, where both Google and Chrome were mandated from the start. This has gone back and forth, and now Dagens PS reports that a final, definitive decision has been made, with Google on the losing end.

As a result, Google has been fined a staggering 4.125 billion euros for allegedly stifling competition and technological development in Europe by effectively making it impossible to offer any alternatives, even though there are several that, at least in certain areas, are superior to what Google has to offer.

The fact that this has now been definitively established as a precedent means the EU has greater opportunities to intervene when tech giants favour themselves at the expense of users. It is also expected to lead to lower prices, as alternatives can now compete for consumers' favour.

Incidentally, this is the second time in a short period that Google has been hit with massive fines in the EU. The last time, the issue was that the company had stifled competition by favouring its own price comparison service when people were searching for low prices online.