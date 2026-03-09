EU environment chief says rewilding borders could help deter invasions: "We need to invest in nature"

HQ

Countries could strengthen their borders and deter invasions by restoring natural landscapes such as forests and wetlands, according to Jessika Roswall. The EU environment chief says investing in nature can double as a form of border protection while also boosting biodiversity.

Speaking with The Guardian, Roswall points to examples in Poland and Finland, where areas near borders with Russia or its allies have been allowed to grow wilder, with dense vegetation and wetlands making it harder for troops and heavy vehicles to cross. Restored wetlands in particular can act as obstacles to tanks and other military equipment.

The commissioner argues that environmental protection should be seen as part of national security. Healthy ecosystems support water supplies, food production and climate resilience, she says, adding that protecting natural resources and infrastructure is increasingly vital for Europe's long-term stability.

As she states on The Guardian:

Investing in nature and using nature as a natural border control is necessary, and actually increases biodiversity. It's a win-win. I've visited them: they transfer the land to more hostile nature, leaving bushes and trees. Then it's not so easy for others to cross it. It's very difficult for big tanks to go through. We need to invest in nature. Water is the most obvious example. If we don't have water, we don't have [security]. Look at Ukraine [where water infrastructure is under attack]. It is crucial to invest in the infrastructure, and protect the infrastructure.