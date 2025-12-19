EU countries agree on €90 billion financial support for Ukraine, Costa says: "We have a deal"

HQ

EU countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support for 2026 and 2027, EU Council President Antonio Costa just said early on Friday.

EU leaders worked deep into Thursday night to reassure Belgium that they would provide guarantees to protect it from Russian retaliation if it backed the loan for Ukraine.

"We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered," Antonio Costa wrote in a post on X.