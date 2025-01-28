EU considers sanctions on video game sector amid Russian drone operations in Ukraine

HQ

The European Union is exploring the possibility of sanctioning the video game industry after claims surfaced that the Russian military uses gaming consoles to control drones in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Financial Times stated in a news report, citing EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on January 28. Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, emphasized that the bloc is scrutinizing all tools helping Russia in its war efforts, even something as unlikely as gaming hardware. This is part of a broader discussion within the EU about its 16th round of sanctions, set to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions could also target Russian energy and maritime industries, aiming to cripple Moscow's war capabilities. In the meantime, Ukraine faces persistent drone attacks, with nearly 100 Russian drones attempting to breach its defences, though many were intercepted or diverted.

