EU changes rules for travelling with pets from April 22: List of affected animals and requirements

The European Union will introduce new rules for travelling with pets within its borders from April 22, 2026, following the approval of a delegated regulation by the European Commission. The updated framework applies to non-commercial travel, such as holidays or family moves, and aims to strengthen disease prevention while simplifying procedures for pet owners across the bloc.

The regulation mainly affects dogs, cats, ferrets and pet birds. For dogs and cats, most existing requirements remain unchanged, including mandatory identification via microchip (with tattoos still accepted if applied before July 3, 2011) and up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Certain countries will continue to require dogs to undergo treatment against the parasite Echinococcus multilocularis, and animals must travel with valid health documentation such as the EU pet passport.

More significant changes apply to pet birds, with a new limit of five birds per trip and stricter identification and health controls. The rules also reinforce measures to prevent avian influenza, potentially including isolation periods, additional health checks and vaccination where necessary. The Commission said documents and identifications issued before April 22 will remain valid, after which previous regulations will be repealed to complete the update of EU pet travel rules...