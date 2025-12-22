EU backs Denmark after Trump appoints special envoy to Greenland on Sunday

HQ

The European Union has said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, must be preserved, after United States President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to the Arctic island.

An EU spokesperson said on Monday that respecting Denmark's borders was "essential" for the bloc, reiterating a long-standing EU position. "Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviability of its borders is essential for the European Union."

The comments came as Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, and Greenland's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, issued a rare joint rebuke of Washington. "You cannot annex other countries," they said, stressing that Greenland belongs to Greenlanders and that its territorial integrity must be respected.

Jeff Landry as US special envoy to Greenland

Trump on Sunday named Louisiana governor Jeff Landry as US special envoy to Greenland, a move that reignited tensions after the president again suggested the US should take control of the mineral-rich territory for security reasons. Landry said it was an honour to serve and spoke of advancing US interests, remarks Danish officials called unacceptable.

Denmark's foreign minister said he would summon the US ambassador for an explanation, while Greenlandic leaders insisted the appointment would not change their democratic path. Although most Greenlanders favour eventual independence from Denmark, polls show little support for becoming part of the United States.