EU and Ukraine to hold talks on "drone wall" to counter growing threat from Russia and others European countries, together with Ukraine, are holding talks this afternoon.

HQ European countries, together with Ukraine, are holding talks this afternoon on establishing a "drone wall" to counter the rising threat from aerial incursions. The initiative comes amid the recent surge in drone activity across several Eastern and Northern European states, highlighting vulnerabilities along key borders. Officials aim to coordinate defense strategies, enhance detection systems, and share intelligence on unidentified drones entering their airspace. The discussions involve multiple EU member states, with NATO contributing at a technical level, and with leaders stressing the urgency of swift, collaborative measures to safeguard airspace and deter future incursions. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine September 06, 2023 // Shutterstock