EU and UK offices damaged after Russian attack

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia unleashed a new wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, killing civilians (here). Now, we also know that it damaged offices linked to the European Union and the British Council in Kyiv.

Rescue teams worked through the rubble after one of the largest assaults on the capital in recent months, which also left dozens injured and caused power cuts across the country. "Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table," Zelensky said on X.

"The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes. Overnight in Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged: residential houses, office centers, civilian enterprises. Among them also the building where the European Union Delegation to Ukraine is located."

Ukrainian officials condemned the attack as indiscriminate, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to impose stronger sanctions. Moscow insisted its strikes targeted military facilities but continued to deny responsibility for civilian deaths.