English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

EU and UK go ahead with Russia sanctions without waiting for US

New measures target Russia's oil exports and financial networks while Washington holds back.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that the European Union and the United Kingdom have jointly imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, focusing on oil transport and financial channels aiding Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

This new move comes after US President Donald Trump's call with Vladimir Putin failed to secure a ceasefire, prompting Europe to act independently. Despite sustained pressure from European leaders, Washington has yet to align with these latest sanctions.

EU and UK go ahead with Russia sanctions without waiting for US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer walk through the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, May 10 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineEuropean UnionUnited KingdomUnited States


Loading next content