EU and UK go ahead with Russia sanctions without waiting for US

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that the European Union and the United Kingdom have jointly imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, focusing on oil transport and financial channels aiding Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.



This new move comes after US President Donald Trump's call with Vladimir Putin failed to secure a ceasefire, prompting Europe to act independently. Despite sustained pressure from European leaders, Washington has yet to align with these latest sanctions.