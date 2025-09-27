EU and Russia battle over Moldova in elections that could define the future of both blocs Chisinau heads to the polls amid accusations of foreign interference and growing political tension.

Tensions between the European Union and Russia have become increasingly clear recently. Now, Moldova votes this weekend in an election that could decide whether the country deepens its path toward the European Union or shifts back under Russia's influence. Authorities claim Russia has poured vast resources into disinformation campaigns, vote-buying schemes, and even training groups to provoke unrest, while opposition parties dismiss these accusations as political theater. The pro-European PAS party frames the vote as a decisive battle for Moldova's future, promising closer European Union integration, while rivals call for renewed ties with Russia. With economic hardship fueling discontent and a large diaspora vote in play, the outcome remains uncertain, but the stakes are higher than ever. Chisinau, Moldova, Capital in spring 2025 // Shutterstock