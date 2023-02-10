Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches this summer

The title will be coming to Switch and PC and will feature a variety of new features, including save slots, difficulty selection, and a remastered soundtrack.

A game that was announced during the Nintendo Direct late Wednesday, but somewhat vanished amongst all the major announcements and trailers, was Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. It's the first three titles in Atlus' labyrinthian exploration series, which are now being remastered for PC and Switch in one handy package.

The Switch version have extra features like "Touch screen mapping functionality", something that surely will come in handy when plodding through a labyrinth. There's also a "remastered soundtrack and quality of life improvements including difficulty selection and save slots".

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches for PC and Switch on June 1, and the first trailer and screenshots can be checked out below.

