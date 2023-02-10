Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches this summer

A game that was announced during the Nintendo Direct late Wednesday, but somewhat vanished amongst all the major announcements and trailers, was Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. It's the first three titles in Atlus' labyrinthian exploration series, which are now being remastered for PC and Switch in one handy package.

The Switch version have extra features like "Touch screen mapping functionality", something that surely will come in handy when plodding through a labyrinth. There's also a "remastered soundtrack and quality of life improvements including difficulty selection and save slots".

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches for PC and Switch on June 1, and the first trailer and screenshots can be checked out below.