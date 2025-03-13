Ethiopia and Eritrea teeter on the brink of war

HQ

The Horn of Africa trembles again as Ethiopia and Eritrea edge closer to the brink of war, their fragile peace crumbling under the weight of troop buildups, fractured alliances, and whispers of betrayal (via Reuters).

Leaders, still scarred by a devastating civil war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, now sound the alarm: a fresh conflict could ignite at any moment, dragging in rival nations and drowning a region already reeling from hunger and displacement in deeper crisis.

At the heart of the turmoil lies a bitter split within Tigray itself, where rival factions trade accusations of collusion with Eritrea—a nation long accused of meddling in Ethiopian affairs.

Reports of soldiers massing along dusty border towns and Eritrea's shadowy military mobilization have left diplomats and aid workers holding their breath, fearing a spark could set the tinderbox ablaze. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.