Ethel Caterham, 115, becomes world's oldest living person

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . Ethel Caterham from Surrey, UK, has officially become the world's oldest living person at 115 years and 252 days. Her record was recognised after the death of Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas of Brazil, who was 116.

Born in 1909, Caterham is the last surviving subject of Edward VII and has witnessed events spanning from the sinking of the Titanic to the Covid-19 pandemic, which she survived at age 110. She spent decades living abroad before settling in Surrey.