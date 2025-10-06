Ethan Mbappé scores first Ligue 1 goal against former club PSG with brother Kylian in attendance

HQ

Paris Saint-German reaches the international break still leading the Ligue 1, but with less superiority than what they're used to, after two recent matches without victory: they lost against Olympique Marseille (le Classique the same night injured Dembélé won Ballon d'Or), and last Sunday, the tied 1-1 with Lille. Nuno Mendes, playing as a substitute, scored the opening goal at the 66th minute, but Ethan Mbappé responded in the 85th minute.

Ethan Mbappé, younger brother of Kylian Mbappé (only 18), followed his brother's footsteps in Paris Saint-Germain academy. However, after reportedly being used as a form of pressure from PSG's qatari owners to convince Kylian to stay, Ethan signed his first professional contact with Lille in 2024. His first season was marred by injuries, but the midfielder waited until yesterday to score his first Ligue 1 goal... with his brother Kylian Mbappé in attendance.

Kylian Mbappé, who had scored his ninth Liga goal this season with Real Madrid in a 3-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday, travelled to Paris as he has been called for the French squad, and was invited to the PSG match. Both brothers met with their former teammates and coach Luis Enrique. Despite their disagreements when Kylian left PSG in 2024, Kylian and Luis Enrique were seen in a good mood, according to RMC Sport. "There was a lot of laughter during the discussion between the two men, who do not hold any grudges over the end of the player's Parisian adventure".

PSG leads Ligue 1, but only one point above their pursuers

Now, PSG is the leader in Ligue 1, the only team with 16 points. But behind, there are three teams with 15 points (Marseille, Strasbourg, Lyon) and two with 13 points (Monaco, Lens).