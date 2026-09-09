Ethan Mbappé apologises for red card, takes full responsibility for Lille's defeat to Betis

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Real Betis defeated Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, coming from behind to win 3-2 in Lille, in a match defined by the red card received by Ethan Mbappé in the 56th minute, for elbowing Natan after the celebrations of Parrot's goal that completed Betis' comeback: the young brother of Kylian Mbappé hit Natan in the face with his elbow.

After a VAR check, Mbappé was sent off with a straight red card, the first of his career, and later apologised to Lille fans on Instagram, claiming full responsibility for the defeat.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for this unacceptable gesture. The defeat is entirely my fault, and I take full responsibility. I let my teammates down in the most important competition. I'm sorry", Mbappé wrote on Instagram.

Davide Ancelotti, Lille OSC coach, said in the press conference that players need to know how to manage emotion and frustration. "The speech I gave was directed at the entire group of players, not just Ethan. Of course, he will learn from this because he is a young player. I think he is the first to be sorry and knows he can't do something like that".