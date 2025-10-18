Ethan Hawke wants to play The Grabber one more time

HQ

Apparently it's a lot of fun to step into the shoes (and mask) of a deranged madman. At least if you ask Ethan Hawke who's been playing The Grabber - a nasty serial killer and main antagonist of both The Black Phone and its brand new sequel that's currently making the rounds at the cinema.

Hawke recently spoke about wanting to continue to explore the character, and without spoiling anything from the second movie the actor said:

"I would like to go to hell with the Grabber. That's what I'd like to do. I'd like to get to know him. That would be my dream for the third one, to let it be a character piece about what made him, who he is now, and how he's haunting other people's dreams"

Historically Hawke has been known for his reluctance to star in sequels, so the statement is an intriguing one indeed. There's obviously something within the character that speaks to him and hopefully Scott Derrickson, who's helmed both movies, will make Hawke's wish into reality.

The odds are at least good, with The Black Phone scaring up more than 160 million dollars globally. And according to early estimates The Black Phone 2 is off to a great start as well. So while nothing yet has been officially confirmed, a third movie is not an impossibility.

Have you seen The Black Phone 2 and what are your thoughts on the movie?