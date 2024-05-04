Ethan Hawke says Maya Hawke isn't giving him any Stranger Things spoilers

HQ

Stranger Things Season 5 is looming, and even if we don't yet have a firm release date for the finale of one of Netflix's best shows, that doesn't stop people from hunting for more details. Even the relatives of the cast members can't wait to find out what's next.

Ethan Hawke, who has recently directed his daughter Maya in the film Wildcat, has said even when he asks about her upcoming role in Stranger Things Season 5, she keeps her lips sealed. "She says, 'You've got a big mouth.' So nope, not even to dear old dad," he told People.

So no, unfortunately we're not getting spoilers by way of Ethan Hawke. With Stranger Things Season 5 having picked up filming this year, it's likely we won't see the season premiere until spring or summer 2025.