Ethan Hawke returns as The Grabber in Black Phone 2

The sequel to the 2021 horror/thriller The Black Phone has just revealed its first trailer, in which we see the return of Ethan Hawke's character The Grabber.

In the trailer, it appears some time has passed between the events of the sequel and the original movie. Our main character Finney has moved on from his time in the basement, and yet it appears the Grabber is not ready to let the events of the first film go.

After seemingly dying in The Black Phone, Black Phone 2 sees the Grabber come back and start haunting Finney and Gwen's dreams as well as their waking lives. Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Black Phone 2 arrives in theatres on the 17th of October.