Ethan Hawke and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal to star in Almodóvar's new film

Pedro Almodóvar continues to be the best standard-bearer abroad for Spanish cinema today. The Oscar-winning director will present his new 30-minute film, Strange Way of Life, at the Cannes Film Festival.

As told by NBCNews, this film tells the story of the intimate relationship between two cowboys (Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal), returning to the spirit of Brokeback Mountain. In fact, Almodóvar was approached to direct that film, but turned down the offer for fear of not having the creative freedom to make it the way he wanted. He says:

"This is a queer western in the sense that there are two men, and they love each other, and they behave in that situation in an opposite way. What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of the elements of the Western. It has the gunslinger. It has the ranch. It has the sheriff. But what it has that most Westerns don't have is the kind of dialogue that I don't think a Western film has ever captured between two men. And now I think I'm telling you too much."

