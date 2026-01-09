Eternity will be debuting on Apple TV in five weeks

HQ

Apple TV subscribers will soon be in for a treat as the rom-com Eternity will be coming to the platform in as soon as five week's time. As confirmed by the streamer, the film that brings together Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner, will be dropping on the platform on February 13, just in time for Valentine's Day.

For those unfamiliar with what this film offers viewers, check out the synopsis and trailer below.

"In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with, and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive."

For more on Eternity, don't miss our dedicated review of the movie, which impressed us and gave us faith in the rom-com genre once more.