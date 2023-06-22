Eternights Impressions: Dating sim meets action-RPG

I won't lie, I've never really understood the attraction of dating sim games. In a similar vein to cooking in RPGs and playing with animal companions, I've always found these elements in games to be less compelling than the main narrative and gameplay - even if I am well aware that there's a growing audience that enjoys these niche mechanics. So, when I was set up to check out Eternights at Summer Game Fest Play Days in Los Angeles recently, I wasn't exactly shaking with the kind of excitement and thrill you get ahead of a first date. But, aside from the incredibly thirsty dialogue that comes with the territory, I ended up enjoying what I saw of Studio Sai's upcoming hack and slash JRPG.

Essentially, Eternights is a combination of a dating sim and an action-RPG. One one hand, the gameplay revolves around talking with a collection of characters and seeing if you connect with any of them in a deeper spiritual sense. You will chat with people in person and on dating apps, and will get to select dialogue options from a branching narrative system to bond with these people - or alternatively distance yourself from them. If things go well, you get to head out on a date in the hopes of growing even closer and so forth.

Then, on the other hand, there are the action-RPG elements that tasks the player with using an array of hack and slash moves and abilities to defeat a collection of enemies and bosses. These enemies are distorted humans who have been consumed by a strange force and turned into monstrous and savage creatures, and it's up to you to fight back against these monsters in the hopes of finding a cure, saving humanity, and averting a true apocalypse. These hack and slash systems aren't as complex as the Soulsbornes, but will require a bit of precision to get right, and they do come across as fluid and effective, and thrilling to use. As you probably can tell by this point, Eternights really drew me in during the combat segments.

The game does also seem to strike a very good balance between dating sim and action. For anyone who has been searching for a game like this - something that reminds of Persona 5 Strikers with far deeper dating elements - then there's a lot to appreciate. Likewise, those looking more for one of these themes over the other, the balance means that it's easy to stomach and enjoy Eternights without being put off by the other, generally speaking conflicting, theme.

That being said, for anyone who finds the dating sim subgenre to be a peculiar one, some of the dialogue options can be tough to digest. There's no denying that we're all just evolved monkeys governed by animal instincts, but some of the dialogue and action options made me question my faith in humanity. But again, this is an impression from someone who usually doesn't tend to dating sim games, so perhaps I'm the minority in this opinion.

What I can confidently tell you is that the actual gameplay and progression systems all felt very tight and intuitive. Eternights is a solid JRPG when it comes down to it, and players will find themselves tasked with all manner of unique challenges, be it environmental puzzles, dancing mini-games, and more. Match this up with tons of animated cutscenes and plenty of dungeons to explore and you get a rather complete game, even if I'm convinced it's tailored for a different demographic than my own.