Eternia awaits you in the official trailer for Masters of the Universe

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To the delight of many of us who were born and/or grew up in the 1980s, He-Man (the star of the animated series and the Masters of the Universe toy range) is back and on the rise. Following an animated series that revived interest in the muscular Prince of Eternia and Defender of the Secrets of Castle Grayskull, we now have a new live-action adaptation of his legend, set to hit cinemas worldwide on 5 June.

We'd already seen a few earlier teasers for Masters of the Universe, but now we have the official cinematic trailer, where we can see Nicholas Galitzine as Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Allison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms. And although we can't see his face, behind Skeletor's sinister skull is Jared Leto.

You can now enjoy the Masters of the Universe trailer below, and join us in shouting: "I have the power!"