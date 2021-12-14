Cookies

news

Eternals lands on Disney+ this January

The latest MCU movie is heading to the streaming service in a few weeks.

Disney has revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals will officially be landing on its streaming service Disney Plus this January. The cosmic movie based around the cast of immortal beings played by the likes of Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and more will be making its streaming debut in a few weeks, when it hits the service on January 12.

This will mark the latest MCU flick to make it to the streamer following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings landing on the service on Disney Plus Day back on November 11. Since Eternals landed in cinemas on November 5, you can check out our thoughts on the movie here and also catch the trailer for the movie below.

