Eternals gets its final trailer

We're only a few weeks out from the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to release on September 3. But ahead of that movie, Marvel has released the final trailer for the film that will succeed Shang-Chi, Eternals.

This movie, which introduces an immortal selection of characters portrayed by several big name stars such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden will land on November 5, and focuses on these unique figures as they save the world from a growing threat thanks to the antics of the Avengers and Thanos snip-snapping the Infinity Gauntlet.

The trailer gives a deeper insight into what the movie is about, and even touches on why the Eternals didn't help out against Thanos and his lackeys, explaining that it was because they can't interfere with the ways of man unless beings known as Deviants are involved. It's an interesting take indeed, but you can watch the trailer for yourself below to get a deeper look at this movie ahead of its release in a few months.

Now, where is that first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer?